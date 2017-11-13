Mother jailed 75 years for prostituting daughters in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU: A single mother who prostituted her daughters, aged 10 and 13, was sentenced to 75 years' jail on Monday (Nov 13), according to local media reports.

The 39-year-old woman from Kulai was charged with prostituting the girls to two men at a budget hotel in Larkin Perdana, Johor Baru for five days in October, according to The Star.

She admitted forcing her daughters to have sexual intercourse with two Bangladeshi men while she watched. The woman received RM50 (US$11.93) for each of them, and paid them between RM1 and RM20 after each session.

According to Harian Metro, the mother, who represented herself, pleaded with the court to just fine her as she had two more children, aged four and five, under her care.



However in her argument, deputy public prosecutor Suhaila Shafi'uddin asked that the accused be given a sentence that reflects her serious crime.

"It is clear the two girls are traumatised by the incident. We want a sentence that not only serves as a lesson to the accused, but also the whole community as well as all parents," Suhaila was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun sentenced the mother to 15 years' jail for each charge. As some of the sentences will run concurrently, she will serve 75 years' in jail, Harian Metro reported.

The local Malay newspaper added that according to statement of facts, the 13-year-old daughter had informed her school through WhatsApp that she was being sold by her mother to foreign men.



At that point, the teenager had not attended school for 18 days. The school then made a police report.



Police arrested the mother on Oct 25 at her house in Taman Bintang, near Kulai.



Five male Bangladeshi nationals were also nabbed on Nov 1 to facilitate investigations into the case.