Motorcyclist injured after collision with sun bear in Terengganu: Reports

SINGAPORE: A man escaped with minor injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a sun bear on Sunday (Dec 24) in Terengganu.



The adult sun bear, which had been trying to cross the road at the East Coast Expressway 2 or LPT2 near Kuala Dungun interchange, was killed in the accident, local reports said.

According to the New Straits Times, the incident happened at around 7pm, after which the motorcyclist was sent to Dungun Hospital for treatment. The bear's 100kg carcass was handed over to the State Wildlife Department, Astro Awani reported.

NST also cited the department's director, Rahmah Elias, as she advised motorists to look out for animals such as cows, deers, tapirs and wild boars, which roam the area especially near the Kuala Dungun exit.