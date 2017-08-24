Motorcyclist plunges into sinkhole in China: Reports

GUANGXI, China: A motorcyclist fell into a large sinkhole that had formed on a road in Beihai City, China, according to reports on Wednesday (Aug 23)

In the footage that was shared by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the man appeared to have been distracted by his phone as he was riding towards to sinkhole.







The man was not seriously hurt, according to CCTV.

Chinese reports said that the sinkhole measured 2m deep, 8m long and 5m wide.

Authorities have not provided a reason for the sinkhole yet.

Users on Chinese website Weibo, however, had little sympathy for the rider and said that he should not have been using his phone, added Yahoo News.