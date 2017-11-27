Mount Agung: Bali airport closed as Indonesia raises alert status to highest level
BALI: Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) said on Monday (Nov 27) it had raised the alert to the highest level four on Bali's Mount Agung volcano and warned residents in a 8-10km radius around the volcano to evacuate immediately.
"The alert status for Mount Agung has been raised from level three to level four from 6am on Monday," said the National Disaster Mitigation Centre's (PVMBG) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a tweet on Monday morning.
He also warned that residents in a 8-10km radius around the volcano to cease all activities immediately.
In a separate tweet, Sutopo added that the international airport at Bali has been closed from 7am, Monday until 7am on Tuesday.
"The closure of the airport is linked to the eruption of Mount Agung," he said.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Changi Airport said that both Bali and Lombok airports are closed until further notice.
But at around 8.20am, an official from Indonesia's transport ministry said that Lombok airport had reopened after closing early on Sunday morning due to an ash cloud from Mount Agung.