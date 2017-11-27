Mount Agung: Bali airport closed as Indonesia raises alert status to highest level

BALI: Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) said on Monday (Nov 27) it had raised the alert to the highest level four on Bali's Mount Agung volcano and warned residents in a 8-10km radius around the volcano to evacuate immediately.

"The alert status for Mount Agung has been raised from level three to level four from 6am on Monday," said the National Disaster Mitigation Centre's (PVMBG) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a tweet on Monday morning.

Status Gunung Agung dinaikkan dari Siaga (level 3) menjadi Awas (level 4) terhitung mulai 27/11/2017 pukul 06:00 WITA. PVMBG merekomendasikan agar tidak ada aktivitas masyarakat di dalam radius 8-10 km. Masyarakat dihimbau mengungsi dengan tertib dan tenang. #BaliTetapAman pic.twitter.com/LUJQYueWyJ — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 26, 2017

He also warned that residents in a 8-10km radius around the volcano to cease all activities immediately.

In a separate tweet, Sutopo added that the international airport at Bali has been closed from 7am, Monday until 7am on Tuesday.

"The closure of the airport is linked to the eruption of Mount Agung," he said.

Bandara Internasional I Gusti Ngurah Rai di Denpasar Bali ditutup mulai 27/11/2017 pukul 07:00 WITA hingga 28/11/2017 pukul 07:00 WITA. Bandara akan dibuka kembali setelah dilakukan evaluasi per 6 jam.Penutupan bandara terkait letusan G.Agung. #Bali #BaliTetapAman #GunungAgung pic.twitter.com/ogZCtHzVdf — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 26, 2017

In a Facebook post on Monday, Changi Airport said that both Bali and Lombok airports are closed until further notice.

But at around 8.20am, an official from Indonesia's transport ministry said that Lombok airport had reopened after closing early on Sunday morning due to an ash cloud from Mount Agung.