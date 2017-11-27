Mount Agung eruption: Bali airport closed, flights cancelled

BALI: Flights to Bali were cancelled as Indonesia authorities closed the island's airport and raised the alert on Mount Agung volcano to the highest level, amid fears a significant eruption could be imminent.



Indonesia's national disaster agency said on Monday (Nov 27) that the exclusion zone around the volcano, which is 75km from Bali's tourist hub of Kuta, has been widened to 10km, with people living in the zone being urged to evacuate.

"The alert status for Mount Agung has been raised from level three to level four from 6am on Monday," said Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a tweet on Monday morning.

Status Gunung Agung dinaikkan dari Siaga (level 3) menjadi Awas (level 4) terhitung mulai 27/11/2017 pukul 06:00 WITA. PVMBG merekomendasikan agar tidak ada aktivitas masyarakat di dalam radius 8-10 km. Masyarakat dihimbau mengungsi dengan tertib dan tenang. #BaliTetapAman pic.twitter.com/LUJQYueWyJ — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 26, 2017

In a separate tweet, Sutopo added that the international airport at Bali has been closed for 24 hours – from 7am on Monday until 7am on Tuesday.

According to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in nearby Darwin, Australia, there is "ash confirmed on the ground at Denpasar Airport" as well as ash at FL300 (which refers to flight level at 30,000 feet) in the vicinity of the volcano.

Bandara Internasional I Gusti Ngurah Rai di Denpasar Bali ditutup mulai 27/11/2017 pukul 07:00 WITA hingga 28/11/2017 pukul 07:00 WITA. Bandara akan dibuka kembali setelah dilakukan evaluasi per 6 jam.Penutupan bandara terkait letusan G.Agung. #Bali #BaliTetapAman #GunungAgung pic.twitter.com/ogZCtHzVdf — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 26, 2017

"As we have widened the exclusion zone, so the number of people evacuating will increase but we don't have the latest data yet," he told AFP.

"Most important is always to follow our instructions and keep calm," he added.

Ash from Mount Agung has been covering villages nearby the volcano. Officials have distributed thousands of face masks to local residents.

Huge plumes of smoke have been pouring out of the volcano since Tuesday. Senior state volcanologist Gede Suantika said it was belching thick grey smoke as high as 3,400m early Monday.

About 25,000 people living nearby the mountain have already left their homes and evacuated since Mount Agung first started to spew smoke last Tuesday.

"TENS OF THOUSANDS" OF PASSENGERS AFFECTED

The closure of Bali's Denpasar airport is set to affect "tens of thousands" of passengers, airport spokesman Arie Ahsanurrohim said.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said that a total of 10 SIA and SillkAir flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at Denspasar airport on Tuesday have been cancelled.

The flights affected are SQ938, SQ939, SQ942, SQ943, SQ946, SQ947, SQ948, SQ949, MI176, MI175.

SIA added that passengers travelling to Bali between Tuesday and next Monday can contact the airline to rebook or request a refund of their tickets. For passengers who wish to rebook, the new travel date must commence on or before Jan 31, the airline said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Changi Airport said that both Bali and Lombok airports are closed until further notice.

But at around 8.20am, an official from Indonesia's transport ministry said that Lombok airport had reopened after closing early on Sunday morning due to an ash cloud from Mount Agung.

LAST ERUPTION IN 1963



Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,600 people.

It rumbled back to life in September and authorities raised the alert to the highest level, forcing 140,000 people living nearby to evacuate.

The volcano's activity decreased in late October and many people returned to their home as the alert was lowered to the second-highest level.

But Mount Agung started rumbling again last Tuesday.

The mountain sent smoke up into the air on Saturday for the second time in a week in what volcanologists call a phreatic eruption -- one which is caused by the heating and expansion of groundwater.

Dozens of Balinese Hindus took part in ceremonies near the volcano on Sunday, offering prayers in the hope of preventing an eruption.

Officials later on Sunday said the activity could be a magmatic eruption -- one which involves the decompression of gas and results in the spewing of ash -- and advised people near the mountain to wear masks.

Mount Agung is one of more than 120 active volcanoes extending the length of Indonesia, which straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire.