Mount Agung eruption: Indonesia issues highest aviation warning

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) has raised its flight alert level from orange to red on Sunday (Nov 26), as Mount Agung continued to a spew significant amount of ash.



The highest aviation warning during a volcanic eruption comes after Mount Agung in Bali started erupting for the second time in a week on Saturday evening.

"At 6.20am (local time), the eruption reached between 3,000 and 4,000m from the summit with the ash moving in a southeast direction at a speed of 18km an hour," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a statement on Sunday morning.

However, Mount Agung's current eruption is still not considered dangerous.

The alert status remains at level 3 out of 4, with authorities warning residents not to conduct any activities within a 6 to 7.5km radius from the volcano.

Passengers are seen waiting for flight information following the eruption of Mount Agung volcano at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia November 25, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala via REUTERS

Routes to Bali from several cities in Australia, the Netherlands and Malaysia were cancelled and re-routed on Saturday night and early Sunday morning as a result of the eruption.

Carriers said they were assessing the situation on Sunday morning with several airlines including Qantas , Jetstar and Virgin resuming flights, which were disrupted after the volcano sent a grey-black plume of ash and steam at least 1,500m into the sky.

Flights affected also included those operated by KLM and AirAsia .

The latest eruption produced a bigger ash cloud than the initial eruption on Tuesday, Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

