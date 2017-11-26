Mount Agung eruption: Indonesia issues highest aviation warning
JAKARTA: Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) has raised its flight alert level from orange to red on Sunday (Nov 26), as Mount Agung continued to a spew significant amount of ash.
The highest aviation warning during a volcanic eruption comes after Mount Agung in Bali started erupting for the second time in a week on Saturday evening.
"At 6.20am (local time), the eruption reached between 3,000 and 4,000m from the summit with the ash moving in a southeast direction at a speed of 18km an hour," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a statement on Sunday morning.
However, Mount Agung's current eruption is still not considered dangerous.
The alert status remains at level 3 out of 4, with authorities warning residents not to conduct any activities within a 6 to 7.5km radius from the volcano.
Routes to Bali from several cities in Australia, the Netherlands and Malaysia were cancelled and re-routed on Saturday night and early Sunday morning as a result of the eruption.
Carriers said they were assessing the situation on Sunday morning with several airlines including Qantas , Jetstar and Virgin resuming flights, which were disrupted after the volcano sent a grey-black plume of ash and steam at least 1,500m into the sky.
Flights affected also included those operated by KLM and AirAsia .
The latest eruption produced a bigger ash cloud than the initial eruption on Tuesday, Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency said.