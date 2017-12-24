Mount Agung spews ash and smoke up 2,500m; flights not affected

BALI: Bali's Mount Agung spewed volcanic ash and smoke into the atmosphere on Sunday (Dec 24).

The eruption started at about 10.05am, sending smoke and ash as high as 2,500 metres in the air, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster agency said in a Twitter message.

Incoming and outgoing flights from Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport were not affected and the volcano's alert status remains at the highest level.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hold his cabinet meeting on Bali on Friday in a bid to reassure visitors that there is nothing to worry about from the rumbling volcano.

Thousands of tourists were left stranded late last month when a volcanic ash cloud forced the closure of the airport for several days.