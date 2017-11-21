Mount Agung volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali island

JAKARTA: A volcano on the Indonesian resort island of Bali erupted on Tuesday (Nov 21), the country’s disaster mitigation agency said.

Mount Agung, which has been rumbling in recent months, spewed ash at about 5.05pm, while clouds of black smoke rose about 700 metres from the volcano,

“People are encouraged to remain calm. Do not panic,” said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nguroho in a Twitter post, adding that people should stay away from areas within a 6-7.5km radius of the volcano.

Mount Agung, 75 kilometres (47 miles) from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August, sparking fears it could erupt for the first time since 1963 and triggering the highest possible alert level in September.

More than 133,000 people have been living in shelters for more than a month in fear of an eruption, even though more than half of the refugees actually live outside the danger zone.

Mount Agung erupted on Tuesday (Nov 21). (Photo: Twitter / BNPB Indonesia)

Mount Agung's alert status was lowered to the second-highest warning level last month after volcanic activity slowed. The alert level remains unchanged despite the eruption.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

In 2010, Mount Merapi on the island of Java erupted after rumbling since 2006, while Mount Sinabung on Sumatra island has been active since 2013.