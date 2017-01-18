MSF says Nigerian air force strike on refugee camp kills 50 and 120 hurt

MAIDUGURI: An air strike by the Nigerian Air Force killed 50 people and wounded 120 at a refugee camp on Tuesday, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said.

MSF said the incident took place in Rann, in northeast Nigeria, on Tuesday. The Nigerian air force said it accidentally killed an unknown number of civilians in an air strike on Tuesday aimed at Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

