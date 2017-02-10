MTR train fire at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui station; at least 13 injured

HONG KONG: A man has been arrested for starting the fire that broke out on a packed MTR train at Tsim Sha Tsui station on Friday (Feb 10) evening, local media reported.

At least 13 people were injured, including the suspect, who is undergoing surgery for his injuries.

The 60-year-old man, surnamed Cheung, confessed to police that he had set fire to himself, Yau Tsim police commander Frances Li told local reporters.

Li added that the incident is believed to be an isolated event and has no link to terror.



Investigators believe he had personal reasons for setting himself on fire, and are continuing the probe.

The fire broke out in the front carriage of a train at around 7pm local time, according to local reports, which added that the train had been halfway between Admiralty and Tsim Sha Tsui stations.

A video circulating online showed a man with his trousers on fire, lying on the station platform as members of the public tried to put out the flames.

Deputy chief fire officer Yau Chi-on said 13 passengers, including four women, were taken to hospital.

Other reports said as many as 17 are believed to be injured, with two in critical condition.

*GRAPHIC VIDEO* Video circulating online shows man on fire at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui station https://t.co/IiG7hpPWc8 #MTRFire pic.twitter.com/uU53p2RV8N — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) February 10, 2017

As of around 9pm local time, Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station was still closed to the public. A group of police officers with bomb disposal equipment were seen going down to the platform.

MTR said that trains on the Tsuen Wan Line will skip Tsim Sha Tsui station.