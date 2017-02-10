MTR train fire at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui station; at least 9 injured

HONG KONG: At least nine people were injured in a fire on an MTR train in Hong Kong on Friday (Feb 10) evening, local media reported.

The fire broke out in the front carriage of a train at around 7pm local time, according to local reports.

A video circulating online showed a man with his trousers on fire, lying on the station platform as members of the public tried to put out the flames.

*GRAPHIC VIDEO* Video circulating online shows man on fire at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui station https://t.co/IiG7hpPWc8 #MTRFire pic.twitter.com/uU53p2RV8N — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) February 10, 2017

Three men and six women were injured in the fire, according to South China Morning Post. Other local reports said as many as 11 were injured.

The incident on the Tsuen Wan Line was caused by a passenger "who ignited some dangerous goods", according to a post on the MTR Service Update Twitter account.

RTHK cited a source saying that the fire was caused by a man who threw a molotov cocktail in the carriage.

The source added that the man believed to have thrown the fuel-filled bottle himself suffered third-degree burns, RTHK said.

MTR said that the "dangerous goods" have been removed and that trains on the Tsuen Wan Line will skip Tsim Sha Tsui station.