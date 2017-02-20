Murder of leader's half-brother shows North Korea getting bolder - South Korea PM

SEOUL: The killing of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half- brother in Malaysia last week shows the brutality of isolated North Korea and its "terrorism tactics are getting bolder", South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Monday.

Malaysian police said on Sunday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and that four other North Korean suspects had fled Malaysia on the day of the attack at Kuala Lumpur airport.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)