Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Murder of leader's half-brother shows North Korea getting bolder - South Korea PM

The killing of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half- brother in Malaysia last week shows the brutality of isolated North Korea and its "terrorism tactics are getting bolder", South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Monday.

  • Posted 20 Feb 2017 09:10
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R) are seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters
Unidentified suspects are seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters
Indonesian Siti Aisyah is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters
North Korean Ri Jong Chol is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters
Malaysia Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters.
A North Korean man (R) identified by the Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol and suspected by the authorities to be in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia, February 18, 2017. Park Jung-ho/News1 via REUTERS
prev
next

SEOUL: The killing of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half- brother in Malaysia last week shows the brutality of isolated North Korea and its "terrorism tactics are getting bolder", South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Monday.

Malaysian police said on Sunday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and that four other North Korean suspects had fled Malaysia on the day of the attack at Kuala Lumpur airport.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

- Reuters