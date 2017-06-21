‘My father was abducted by ISIS’: Marawi children dealing with siege trauma

ILIGAN, Philippines: Jasper Hallasgo is a bright 11-year-old, running and playing games with a group of friends.

One month ago, he might have been doing the same at his school or in his neighbourhood. Now, it is in an overcrowded evacuation camp in a strange place for the young boy.

Tens of thousands of children have been displaced in the southern Philippines following the capture of Marawi City by scores of armed militants pledging allegiance to Islamic State.

For Jasper, the experience has been a traumatic one that began when his family were initially unable to get away from the raging violence.

11-year-old Jasper Hallasgo has been displaced from his home following the unrest in Marawi. (Photo: Jack Board)

“We were trapped. We had nothing left to eat there. We could not go to any stores. They were all closed. We were trapped for five days and we didn’t get to eat anything,” he said.

When the military began air strikes in an effort to seize advantage in the battle, Jasper and his family made their escape. But they did so without his father.

“My father wasn’t with us when we evacuated. He was abducted by ISIS,” Jasper said.

“They thought he was a member of the army when he told them he was a Christian. He was able to escape by jumping off a bridge. Then a patrol group saw him and helped him.”

Father and son have now been reunited in Iligan City and are temporary residents at a large camp holding hundreds of families.

Understanding the urgent needs of the many children like Jasper living in uncertain and confusing surrounds, Jana Jean Dacobor from the Mindanao Tripartite Youth Core began psychosocial support with her small team of volunteers.

Children collect food with their families at the Buruun camp in Iligan. (Photo: Jack Board)

“I sense that they’re quite sad about what’s going on here and they don’t like playing or even having to move,” she observed about many of the children when they first arrived.

“We began to engage with them, to play some kinds of games and interactive processes.

“We found that kids began to speak, began to tell us their own version of the story, their own version of the violence they’ve seen or basically the animosity or stresses they’ve actually been experiencing,” she said.

Children are often the most vulnerable to situations of armed conflict, according to Andrew Morris, the chief of UNICEF’s Mindanao field office.

“When children are living in fear they experience negative psychosocial impacts, which may hinder their development. Being under prolonged periods of stress can have an effect on their mental health,” he said.

“UNICEF recognises armed conflict as a grievous assault on child rights.”

He added that this type of situation could lead to children being deprived of basic needs like education and healthcare and fall at risk of exploitation, abuse and neglect.

It is something that Dacobor is aiming to help avoid. Her group is helping children get enrolled in local schools with their return date to Marawi still unknown. Beyond playing and games, she also hopes to soon roll out art therapy, which can help certain children who might still feel uncomfortable expressing their worries.

Children take a selfie with a camp volunteer. (Photo: Jack Board)

“They can feel like children, just take an opportunity to become children: an opportunity just to smile. Even though they’re staying in an evacuation centre or with relatives, at least they can feel that this is okay.”

For Jasper, things are becoming more normal with his extended family living together in the camp. He says he’s learned how to do household chores, and is “happy” to have so many playmates around.

He even has a bigger calling in mind for the future.

“I want to be part of the army someday so I can help the people whose lives were affected by ISIS.”