Myanmar artist and former political prisoner wins regional Freedom of Art prize

SINGAPORE: One of Myanmar’s most high-profile artists is this year’s recipient of the Joseph Balestier Award for the Freedom of Art.

Performance artist Aye Ko, a long-time arts practitioner and former political prisoner, was announced the winner on Wed (Jan 10).

The annual award, which is named after the first American diplomat accredited to Singapore, is given to a Southeast Asian artist or curator who is committed to freedom of expression.

It is jointly presented by art fair Art Stage Singapore and the US Embassy in Singapore, and comes with a prize of US$15,000.

A former member of the underground student movement in Myanmar, the 54-year-old artist was subsequently jailed in 1990 for his involvement. Upon his release, he became a full-time performance artist, who has given various performances in Myanmar, the region and beyond. In 2008, he and other artists established the non-profit independent art centre New Zero Art Space to nurture Myanmar artists.





“The Joseph Balestier Award honors artists who push the boundaries of creativity and challenge constraints to freedom of expression. There is no finer example of this than the work and the courage of Aye Ko,” said US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar, in a media statement. “His unwavering commitment to principles of democracy extends beyond his own artistic practice as he works to foster creative spaces and the exchange of ideas in his home country of Myanmar.”

Added Art Stage Singapore founder Lorenzo Rudolf: “He has worked long and hard throughout his artistic career to not only excel as an artist but also to bring about change in Myanmar society through his art.”

Aye Ko, who had also been nominated for the prize in 2015 and 2016, bested two other finalists: Indonesia’s Arahmaiani and fellow Myanmar artist Chaw Ei Thein.

Last year’s recipient was Singaporean artist Lee Wen, while Indonesian artist FX Harsono won the prize during its inaugural edition.