Myanmar beauty queen dethroned over Rohingya remarks

SINGAPORE: A beauty queen in Myanmar released a statement on Tuesday (Oct 3) saying she had been stripped of her crown after remarks she made about the ongoing Rohingya crisis.



Shwe Eain Si, who was Miss Grand Myanmar, had earlier posted a video which accused Rohingya militants of stoking the unrest in Rakhine State.

According to Shwe Eain Si's statement, pageant organisers revoked her title because "she breached contract rules and did not behave like a role model".

The current crisis unfolded when attacks by Rohingya militants in Rakhine on Aug 25 spurred a ferocious Myanmar army crackdown that the UN said amounted to "ethnic cleansing".

More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have since fled to Bangladesh amid the violence.

Shwe Eain Si, who posted the statement on her Facebook page, said the grounds for her dethronement were "laughably childish".



She said her video on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army "hardly qualified as a failure to project a decent image of a pageant contestant".

She added she was "well aware of the consequences" before she made the video but "decided to make it all the same", saying she was obliged as a citizen to speak out on the situation in Myanmar.





