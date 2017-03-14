Myanmar hit by 5.1-magnitude quake, no reports of damage

YANGON: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted buildings in Myanmar's largest city and commercial hub of Yangon on Monday (Mar 13) at about 850 pm. (1420 GMT). There were no immediate reports of major damage or power cuts, with traffic in the city centre moving smoothly.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicentre was 69km north-north-west of Yangon at a depth of 10km near the small town of Taik Kyi.

Tin Soe Min, a regional representative for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party said he had no reports of any residents being seriously injured or killed.

He said an old wall surrounding a local Buddhist monastery fell down and a few houses tilted to one side, but there were no other reports of serious damage.