Myanmar ready to take back Rohingya refugees

DHAKA: A Myanmar minister on Monday (Oct 2) proposed taking back hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh after a military crackdown, Dhaka's top diplomat said, as the UN described the scale of suffering inside Rakhine state as "unimaginable".

Northern Rakhine has been torn apart by violence since Aug 25, when raids by Rohingya militants sparked a massive army crackdown that the UN says is tantamount to "ethnic cleansing".

Myanmar has tightly controlled access to the state since then, as the army kickback in the Buddhist-dominated country sent half a million Rohingyas fleeing to Bangladesh.

But United Nations representatives were given their first access to Rakhine since the trouble erupted, in a visit that came as Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.H Mahmood Ali held talks with Myanmar's Minister of the Office of State Counselor Kyaw Tint Swe.

On a one-day visit organised by Myanmar authorities, UN officials, diplomats and aid groups were flown by helicopter to Maungdaw, epicentre of the violence.

The UN welcomed the trip but reiterated the need for greater humanitarian access.

"The scale of the human suffering is unimaginable and the UN sends its deepest condolences to all those affected," it said, calling for an end to the "cycle of violence".

It also urged a "safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of refugees to their area of origin".

Refugees in Bangladesh are packed into overcrowded UN and makeshift camps along the Myanmar border at increasing risk of disease.

There was widespread scepticism over whether any will be able to return and it remains unclear where the Rohingya would go if they did, since many of their villages have been burnt to the ground.

But Bangladesh minister Mahmood Ali said there had been a repatriation offer in what he called "friendly" talks in Dhaka with the representative of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," the minister told reporters.

He gave no timeframe and did not say whether Myanmar would also take back 300,000 Rohingya refugees who fled across the border during earlier violence.

He added that the two nations had agreed to set up a joint working group to coordinate repatriation.

Suu Kyi, who has been severely criticised for her failure to curb the military crackdown, said last month that Myanmar would take back "verified" refugees.

This would be done according to criteria agreed in 1993, when tens of thousands of Rohingya were repatriated, she said.

In a statement issued late Monday by Myanmar's State Counsellor's Office, Minister Kyaw Tint Swe repeated Suu Kyi's repatriation vow.

Under that agreement nearly a quarter of a million people were repatriated from Bangladesh to Myanmar between the early 1990s and 2005, he said.

He added that issues between the two countries should be solved "bilaterally, in an amicable manner, taking into consideration of the national interests of both nations".

NO PAPERS, NO STATE

International aid groups fear tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who remain in northern parts of Rakhine are in urgent need of food, medicine and shelter after over a month of military operations.

An EU delegation also joined the UN's whistle-stop trip to Rakhine, which took in Maungdaw and Rathedaung areas, explaining in a statement "this was not an investigation mission and could not be in the circumstances".

"We saw villages that had been burned to the ground and emptied of inhabitants. The violence must stop," it said, calling for unimpeded humanitarian and media access.

Myanmar denies the majority of the Rohingya citizenship, even though many have lived there for generations. It considers the Muslims as illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Its insistence on verifying the Rohingya could prove a "stumbling block" to repatriation, according to Shahab Enam Khan, an international relations specialist at Jahangirnagar University.

"The Rohingya fled to Bangladesh without any legal documents and it is difficult to prove their identity," he told AFP.

Mohammad Amin, who arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday with two neighbours in a rickety boat, said he would consider returning if their safety was guaranteed.

"If they treat us as equals, we would go back," he told AFP in a coastal town near the border.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly last month, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed creating UN-supervised safe zones inside Myanmar and accused authorities of laying landmines on the border to prevent the Rohingya from returning.

Nurul Amin, a labourer who also arrived on Sunday by boat with six of his family members, said they fled after Buddhist mobs threatened them with violence if they did not leave.

"If they accept us as Rohingya, and said they would not harm us, we would return," he told AFP at a refugee registration booth.