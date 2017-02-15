N Korean operatives suspected of killing Kim Jong Nam may be dead: Report

SINGAPORE: The two North Korean women who allegedly assassinated Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a Kuala Lumpur airport may already be dead, according to Japan's Kyodo news.

"There have been reports that (the two suspects) may already be dead," the news outlet said, citing a Japanese government official, who did not specify the cause of deaths.

Japanese media say 2 North Korean agents believed to have assassinated Kim Jong-Nam are dead — michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) February 15, 2017

TV Chosun, a South Korean cable television network, reported that Kim Jong Nam was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives.

Selangor police CID chief Fadzil Ahmat told Reuters that Kim Jong Nam had asked for help at KLIA.

"The deceased ... felt like someone grabbed or held his face from behind," Fadzil said. "He felt dizzy, so he asked for help at the ... counter of KLIA." He was taken to an airport clinic where he still felt unwell, and it was decided to take him to hospital. He died in the ambulance on the way to Putrajaya Hospital, Fadzil added.

"We don't know if there was a cloth or needles; the receptionist said someone grabbed his face, he felt dizzy," Fadzil said, when asked about the nature of the reported attack.