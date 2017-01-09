Najib confident that ringgit will be more stable this year

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday (Jan 9) he was confident that measures taken by the country’s central bank will make the ringgit more stable this year.

Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, told civil servants at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly that the ringgit's decline was a source of concern to many, but the situation was out of the government’s control.

“Out of 149 currencies in the world, 123 have depreciated against the US dollar, so the ringgit is not an exception,” he said, adding that the Malaysian currency had been hit by excessive speculation in the offshore market, the fall in oil prices and rise in US interest rates.

"With the measures taken by Bank Negara Malaysia, the market is convinced that the ringgit will be more stable and volatility curtailed to normal levels in the near term," Najib said.

He also said there were signs of optimism and confidence that the Malaysian economy would recover this year after challenges in 2016.

"Among the challenges was oil prices, which are now at US$54 (S$78) a barrel compared to US$44 last year. The price of palm oil is also at an encouraging level now, namely RM3,200 (S$1,030) a tonne compared to RM2,600 last year, while rubber prices have also tripled. All this gives us the confidence that if we undertake vigorous initiatives, 2017 can be a successful year," he added.

As of Monday noon, the ringgit was trading at 4.478 against the US dollar, near a one-year low of 4.5002, according to Bloomberg data.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz said in earlier reports that he agreed with analysts that the ringgit would recover to 4.1 against the US dollar in the third quarter of 2017.