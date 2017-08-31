Najib declares public holiday for Malaysians for surpassing SEA Games medal target

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday (Aug 31) declared the coming Monday a public holiday, after Malaysian athletes pulled off the country's best-ever showing at the SEA Games.

Speaking at the closing ceremony for the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Najib said: "Now the moment you've all been waiting for - it's not easy to award holidays - I officially declare a public holiday on Sep 4 for Malaysia."

Najib had earlier hinted that if Malaysia surpassed the 111 gold medals won in 2001 - the last time it hosted the Games - he might declare a day off for all.

This gives Malaysia a five-day long weekend with Thursday being the country's national day and Friday, Hari Raya.

The host country wrapped the 2017 SEA Games with a record haul of 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze to top the medal table.