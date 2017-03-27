Najib meets Abu Sayyaf kidnap victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday (Mar 27) met two of the five Malaysian nationals who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the Philippines in July last year.



Tayudin Anjut, 46, and Abdul Rahim Summas, 63, arrived at the Prime Minister's residence at Jalan Taman Duta at 8am, where their family members were also waiting to welcome them home.



Two Msian crewmen rescued by Philippines military last week arrive at PM's residence in KL.They were held captive by Abu Sayyaf for 8 months pic.twitter.com/VbYz9MCQ75 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 27, 2017

During the meeting the two men, who were on wheel-chairs, and visually impaired, related the incident and the bad treatment by their kidnappers.



They were overwhelmed by emotions when expressing their gratitude in being able to be back with their families.



The Prime Minister's wife, Rosmah Mansor, was also present.