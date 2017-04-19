Najib places Bumiputera at centre of Malaysia growth plans as elections loom

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday (Apr 19) announced plans to empower the Bumiputera community beyond just economic means in the second phase of a transformation plan for this group.

Najib was speaking at the launch of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Roadmap (BETR) 2.0. He said the initiative would be more inclusive and holistic in nature as the previous Bumiputera Agenda had only focused on the economy.

Bumiputera, or sons of the soil, is the term used for indigenous and ethnic Malay groups in Malaysia. They make up close to 70 per cent of the population and have historically benefited from affirmative action policies in Malaysia.

With speculation growing that elections may be called in the coming months, Najib was addressing a very important demographic for the ruling coalition.

He said: "The justification for why the government must be mindful of and take on a big responsibility when it comes to the Bumiputera Agenda is because according to statistics, Bumiputera make up 68.6 per cent of the Malaysian population of 31.7 million people.



"It makes sense that the government, led by UMNO and BN, does not just champion the interests of Malays and Muslim and non-Muslim Bumiputera, but also to uphold this as the National Agenda."

Najib outlined a vision based on five main pillars of transformation for Bumiputera: boosting the scale of Bumiputera activity, empowering Bumiputera human capital, increasing Bumiputera competitiveness, empowering social mobility for Bumiputera, and transforming Bumiputera welfare in a thorough and holistic manner.

"In protecting and empowering the Bumiputera Agenda, it (the initiative) is not limited to certain areas such as the economy alone," said Najib at the launching ceremony. “In fact, the Bumiputera Wellbeing Transformation covers way more important beyond that as it includes every aspect of wellbeing such as education, health, social and culture.

"(It's) set in a comfortable and dynamic environment, and at the same time, championing the plight of the people and elevate the status of the Bumiputeras to a higher level."

Najib did not go into detail about how this will be done but the message was clear: the government will continue to place this community at the epicentre when it comes to growth in multi-ethnic Malaysia.

However, he said this must be done in tandem with development for other ethnic groups, whom the government also has an obligation to. He added that Bumiputera should also only be awarded contracts and opportunities based on merit, not cronyism.

The CEO of the unit driving the plan says changes to policies will be done in accordance with the principles outlined by Najib. "The target setting basically is in many different aspects and areas,” said Hunsi Salleh, CEO of Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU).

“The Prime Minister mentioned the areas we need to measure basically are income and property ownership. We want to look into the number of professional Bumiputera in certain areas and all that - so those will be the new targets coming up. We will then release from time to time what will be the new targets for them after we have gone through.

“This is the concept, this is the roadmap. Whatever programme that we do will be within the boundary of this roadmap. "