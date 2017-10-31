Najib rubbishes opposition claim of 300,000 stateless Indians in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday (Oct 31) rubbished an opposition claim that hundreds of thousands of Malaysian Indians were without citizenship papers.

The government had launched a nationwide initiative in June following claims from opposition figures that there were 300,000 stateless Indians in the country.



But Najib said the claim was a lie because only about 2,500 citizenship applications had been received from Malaysian Indians, including those born before independence and whose births had not been registered.

"This is a fairy tale," said Najib at a ceremony on Tuesday where he gave out citizenship documents to 177 ethnic Indians in the country, many of whom had gone decades without proper identification documents.

"We only have 2,500 applications (for citizenship from Malaysian Indians). It is just like the claim that we brought in 40,000 Bangladeshi voters in the last general election, that the country would go bankrupt, and many other baseless stories."

Stateless no longer, these Indians declare allegiance to country and King. pic.twitter.com/3PTqARhP6s — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 31, 2017

According to the government, factors for lack of IDs range from temple marriages and language barriers to being born out of wedlock.



"I know some are saying there could be more but the issue is, there is no attempt by the government not to help them," said Health Minister S Subramaniam, who is also Malaysian Indian Congress president.

With elections looming, the push to help Indians has been one of several announced this year. In June, the Mega MyDaftar initiative was launched in tandem with the Malaysian Indian Blueprint to solve the Malaysian Indian citizenship issue.

Najib said his administration was committed to solving the issue of Malaysian Indian citizenship.

"Although the Indian community comprises only 7.4 per cent of the population, this minority group is not neglected by the government of today," said Najib, adding that the issues of the Indian community were not solved by his former mentor Mahathir Mohamad, who had headed the previous administration for 22 years.

Najib urged all political parties representing the Indian community to work together in empowering the minority group in tandem with the other communities.



"As I said when tabling Budget 2018, the Indian community does not need charity, but needs empowerment. That’s why the government has provided for seven per cent of Indians in the public service and at public institutions of higher learning. However, in principle, they must have citizenship.

"But, many take it easy. With citizenship, however, one can get all kinds of government aid, such as BR1M (1Malaysia People’s Aid), Tekun loans, treatment at 1Malaysia clinics … we do not want anything but, when it is time, please help … that’s all,” he said.

(Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu)