Najib softens line in bid to get Malaysians out of North Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak struck a softer tone with North Korea on Wednesday, a day after accusing it of treating Malaysians as "hostages" amid a diplomatic row over the murder of the North Korean man believed to be Kim Jong Nam.



North Korea and Malaysia had on Tuesday banned each other's citizens from leaving their countries, in a tit-for-tat move.

But faced with the need to secure the release of the 11 Malaysians stuck in North Korea, Mr Najib sounded more conciliatory in parliament, saying there were no plans to cut diplomatic ties.

"At the moment (diplomatic ties are) still on because it provides us with a channel," he said. "We have to maintain ties because we have means to negotiate," the Prime Minister added. "We now need to examine what are the needs of the North Korean government."

In the meantime, the Malaysian government will stand by its decision not to allow North Koreans to leave the country, he said.

"We are a country that's friendly to them (North Korea)," Mr Najib said. "We didn't pick a quarrel with them but when a crime has been committed, especially when chemical weapons have been used in Malaysia, we are duty bound to protect the interest of Malaysians."

Malaysian police had identified eight North Koreans wanted for questioning over the Feb 13 murder, and believe three of them are hiding at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

NO THREAT TO SAFETY OF MALAYSIANS IN NORTH KOREA

Mr Najib reassured MPs that there was no threat to the safety of the 11 Malaysian stranded in North Korea - three embassy staff, six family members and two who work for the UN's World Food Programme.

He declined, however, to elaborate on what action he would take to bring back the Malaysians: "If there's any negotiations, we can't do it through the media."

North Korea is in danger of losing one of the few friends it has outside of China.

On Monday, Malaysia expelled North Korea's ambassador for questioning the impartiality of the murder investigation and ended visa free travel for North Koreans.

Last week, Malaysia said it would investigate North Korea front companies after a Reuters report showed that Pyongyang's spy agency was running an arms network in the country.

The UN has called for calm and urged the two countries to settle their differences through "established diplomatic practice".

VIDEO PURPORTEDLY OF KIM JONG NAM'S SON

North Korea says the dead man is not Kim Jong Nam, and has suggested that the victim died from a heart attack.

Mr Najib said his identity is yet to be verified: "It's been hard for us to do the DNA verification as no one has come forward. Maybe they're scared to come forward."

Malaysia has said it would only release Kim's body to the next of kin, refusing demands from North Korea to hand over the body without an autopsy.

A man claiming to be Kim Jong Nam's son said he was lying low with his mother and sister, in a video posted online by a group that said it helped rescue them following the murder a month ago.

The governments of Netherlands, China, the United States, and a fourth unnamed country provided emergency humanitarian assistance to protect the family, said the group, called Cheollima Civil Defense, in a statement released on Wednesday along with the video.

An official at South Korea’s National Intelligence Service later confirmed that the man in the video is Kim Han Sol, Kim's 21-year-old son.

"I'm currently with my mother and my sister," the man said during the 40-second video, without disclosing his location. "We hope this gets better soon."

Kim Han Sol is the son of Kim Jong Nam's second wife, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau with Kim under Beijing's protection, after the family went into exile several years ago.

'EXTRACTION AND PROTECTION'

South Korean intelligence officers said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had issued standing orders for the elimination of Kim Jong Nam, his elder half-brother.

According to Cheollima Civil Defense, the organisation responded last month to an emergency request by Kim Jong Nam's family members for "extraction and protection".

US officials and South Korean intelligence suspect North Korean agents were behind the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, who had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic rule of North Korea.

So far, two people have been charged for the murder, a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman, accused of smearing the victim's face with the VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The only North Korean to have been detained was released and deported last Friday due to insufficient evidence. Malaysian police have said that four other North Koreans fled the country hours after the killing.