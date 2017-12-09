Najib to voice Malaysia's protest over Jerusalem at OIC, postpones Singapore-Malaysia leaders' retreat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday (Dec 9) said he would attend a special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) in Istanbul next week to voice Malaysia's protest about the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had contacted him last Wednesday to request his presence at the meeting, and that he will be postponing the Singapore-Malaysia annual leaders' retreat to do so, adding that he had called Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to tell him this.

A spokesperson from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed on Saturday that the 8th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat has been postponed "at Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's request".

Both sides will fix a new date for the retreat, the MFA spokesperson added.

Speaking to delegates from Malaysia's ruling UMNO party, Mr Najib said that US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel contravened the principle of sovereignty.

“We can collaborate in many aspects, but in this matter we stand firm that it is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

“Not only Muslims, the Christians are also not happy with the announcement, and so is the western world."

Also speaking on Friday, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Mr Najib would be representing Malaysia at the OIC meeting to "discuss the Palestine issue".



He will "bring the torch and voice of UMNO, the voice of Malaysians to display our undivided support for the Palestinians", said Mr Zahid.

"VICTORY IS OURS" IN NEXT GENERAL ELECTION: NAJIB

UMNO delegates had voted unanimously on Friday for Mr Najib and Mr Zahid's posts as UMNO president and deputy president respectively to go uncontested in the next party polls.

Addressing delegates on Saturday, Mr Najib also said that he was confident of a big win by the party in Malaysia's upcoming general election next year and rallied party members by calling for unity.

"Victory is ours," he said, concluding UMNO's three-day general assembly.



He urged party members to be committed in serving the people in order to win the general election.

"The mood is good, the momentum is on our side and the opposition seems to be very inconsistent with their manifesto, form and leadership problems," he said.

"Our message is clear. UMNO is a party for all 32 million Malaysians," he added. "We're not just a party for the Malays but for the people of Malaysia."

