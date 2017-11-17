Najib visits Anwar recuperating in hospital after surgery

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak on Friday (Nov 17) visited opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim who was recuperating at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital after undergoing surgery.

"I visited Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital today. He had undergone surgery a few days ago. Hoping for his fast recovery,” the Malaysian prime minister said in a Facebook post.

A picture accompanying the post showed Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor with Anwar and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The defacto PKR leader reportedly underwent an arthroscopic surgery last Sunday for a shoulder injury.



He was injured on Sep 22 when the vehicle transporting him from Kuala Lumpur Hospital to Sungai Buloh Prison was involved in a road accident.

According to the Malay Mail Online, Anwar's family thanked Najib and Rosmah for the "courtesy visit" and requested for Anwar to be allowed to recuperate in a medical facility outside of prison.

Anwar's son Muhammad Ihsan Anwar in the statement also requested for his father to be given full access to physiotheraphy until he makes a full recovery.