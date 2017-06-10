Najib wants Felda Global's problems to be resolved by the end of Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday (Jun 10) he wants the management crisis at Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) to be resolved during the holy month of Ramadan which ends on Jun 24.



Mr Najib outlined three main principles in dealing with the matter and said any delay would not be good for the public-listed company.

"Firstly, it (investigation) must comply with the company's laws. Secondly, it must be in line with good governance, and thirdly, the investigation must go through a fair process," he said during his speech at a breaking fast event with Felda settlers in Johor.



"Once this issue has been settled, our aim is to make FGV a high-value conglomerate, with much bigger revenue than today and share value at a much higher level," said Mr Najib, who's also finance minister.

FGV, the world's third-largest palm oil company, is embroiled in allegations of corruption and abuse of power, prompting Malaysian anti-graft officials to collect documents at its headquarters earlier this week.

At the heart of the investigation is a deal with Dubai-based palm oil buyer Safitex, which owes an FGV subsidiary about US$11.7 million as of 2016.



FGV chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad alleged that it was CEO Zakaria Arshad who flouted company policy, resulting in the millions of dollars of outstanding payments owed to the subsidiary.



The management crisis came to a head last Tuesday, when Mr Zakaria's letter to the chairman, stating his refusal to step down as instructed, was leaked. Three other executives were also asked to take a leave of absence.



Mr Zakaria has denied any wrongdoing. He has instead, accused the board, led by chairman Isa, of overruling his decisions and making "ridiculous deals".

The chief of Malaysia's anti-graft agency declined to comment if Mr Isa will be hauled up for questioning, but said officials are still scrutinising the documents seized for evidence of possible abuse of power and corruption.

(Additional reporting by Melissa Goh)