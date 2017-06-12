Netizens raise nearly US$3,000 for robbed Indonesian banana seller

SINGAPORE: Netizens have raised more than 37 million rupiah (US$2,783) for an elderly Indonesian man who was robbed while selling bananas on the street.

Mr Suratman, 94, said the robbers pretended they wanted to buy the fruit, but when he approached their car, they emptied his pockets and drove away with more than 1 million rupiah (US$75).

He had intended to use the money to buy furniture for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which falls on Jun 25.

The incident happened in Jambi, a province in Sumatra, on Tuesday (Jun 6), and his story came to light after Facebook user Tommy Reza posted a video showing a visibly shaken Mr Suratman shouting and crying for help by the road, before slumping to the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video drew sympathy from netizens who offered to donate money to the elderly banana seller.

Mr Reza later announced in a separate Facebook post that about 32 million rupiah has been collected from various online donors and given to Mr Suratman.



"This is all thanks to all of you friends out there who have contributed in any way," he wrote. "Mr Suratman has 10 children and 52 grandchildren and he does a great job selling bananas every day around the city."