New China-backed leader of Hong Kong says no room for independence

BEIJING/HONGKONG: Hong Kong leader-elect Carrie Lam said on Tuesday there is no room for moves towards independence in the former British colony which she said needs the support of the central government in Beijing to boost economic development over the next five years.

Lam was speaking in Beijing after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presented her with the official letter of appointment as chief executive, paving the way for her to take office on July 1.

The Chinese-controlled financial hub's former chief secretary was chosen in March to become its first female leader by a 1,200-person "election committee" stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd in Beijing and Donny Kwowk in Hong Kong, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie)