New party won't cut ties with DAP to work with Islamist party PAS: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said his new party will not cut ties with opposition party Democratic Action Party (DAP) in order to work with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) - an Islamist party also being "courted" by Dr Mahathir's former party UMNO in a potential election year.

Dr Mahathir had given PAS a month to decide if it would work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), but PAS president Hadi Awang rejected this offer, saying PAS would not work with any party working with the DAP.



"Of course we will work with other opposition parties (over PAS alone)," Dr Mahathir said, when asked about PAS' decision at a news conference on Tuesday (Feb 14).



"It is not the biggest opposition party," he said. "DAP has 39 seats. PAS has less than 26. So we can't give up 39 seats in order to get the support of less than 26."



PAS had voted to cut ties with former coalition-mate DAP in 2015 after a falling-out over PAS' push to strengthen shariah courts in Muslim-majority but multi-ethnic Malaysia. The mainly Chinese DAP feared PAS' proposed legal amendments would pave the way for an Islamic criminal code in Malaysia.



In comments to media this week, PAS president Hadi Awang said his party will also be reviewing its alliance with opposition party PKR, which is in a coalition with DAP - Pakatan Harapan.



On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir said Bersatu and the opposition needed DAP the same way UMNO needed the non-Malay Muslim parties in the Barisan Nasional ruling coalition.



Dr Mahathir said he foresaw problems for PAS if it chose not to work with the opposition as "at the federal level, they have never succeeded in winning even a quarter of the seats".



"We have tried to resolve this, we have been very patient," Dr Mahathir said of efforts to enter talks with PAS.



"We have done everything possible, so what else can we do? I don't want to crawl and kiss the feet of the leaders of PAS. I think enough is enough."



Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister said Bersatu was still open to working with PAS.



"We give them one month. even if they say one month is not necessary, we still give them one month. We are very generous people."



UMNO too has been actively forging closer ties with PAS, a party which has strong support among Malay-Muslim voters in rural areas in peninsula Malaysia.



However, Dr Mahathir indicated he believed that UMNO would not choose PAS over its coalition-mates either, as many share the same view as DAP on hudud law.