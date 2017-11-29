New royal durian may dethrone Musang King

SINGAPORE: A "rare new" durian breed has made its debut in Malaysia and may topple the supreme Musang King as the "tastiest" around, its distributor has claimed.

It is also better for those with sensitive stomachs as it contains "80 per cent less gas" than conventional breeds, the distributor added.

In several Facebook posts made recently, Super Tech Industrial said the ASFA50 durian takes only about three years to bear fruit. The Musang King, also known as Mao Shan Wang, takes nine years.

"Its maturity height is only three to four metres compared to up to 15 metres for conventional durian trees (and) it bears fruit twice yearly," the company said, adding that the root of the tree trunk will not crack floors or buildings and that the saplings can be planted in large pots.

Local media said more than 5,000 saplings have been sold so far at RM150 (US$37) each to distinguished Malaysians such as former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The fruit will be priced at RM60 per kg, The Star cited Super Tech's owner Ferri Anugerah Makmur as saying.

The ASFA50 was introduced to mark the 50th wedding anniversary of Perlis' King Sirajuddin and his wife Tengku Fauziah. It is the "second royal fruit of Perlis after the success of the Harum Manis mango", said the company.