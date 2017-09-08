New Taiwan premier vows to remove obstacles to investment

TAIPEI: Taiwan's new premier, William Lai, on Friday said he would work to lure greater investment to the self-ruled island, while continuing to push reforms in areas ranging from the energy industry to labour, pensions and tax.

Lai, formerly the mayor of southwestern Tainan city, made the remarks at a cabinet transition ceremony held after this week's resignation of predecessor Lin Chuan.

