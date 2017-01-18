New Zealand court to hear US$232m assets seizure case linked to 1MDB probe: Report

AUCKLAND: The case involving the seizure of US$232 million worth of assets linked to the global 1MDB probe will be heard in a New Zealand court, reported the New Zealand Herald on Wednesday (Jan 18).



Relatives of Low Taek Jho, the Malaysian financier alleged to be at the center of Malaysia's 1MDB fund scandal, are set to proceed with a request at the Auckland court over the seizure that includes Manhattan penthouses and a private jet.



The US Department of Justice (DoJ) alleged that the assets are "proceeds of crime" in the global investigations surrounding 1MDB, an allegation Jho Low's relatives oppose.

Jho Low is among the people named in civil lawsuits aimed at seizing US$1 billion in assets allegedly siphoned off from 1MDB and diverted into luxury real estate in New York, Beverly Hills and London, valuable paintings and a private jet.

In addition to Low, the DoJ has named Riza Aziz in its lawsuits. Aziz is the stepson of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and founder of Red Granite Pictures, which produced the 2013 Hollywood blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The lawsuits do not name Najib, but say more than US$700 million of misappropriated funds flowed into the accounts of "Malaysian Official 1".

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will cooperate in the international investigations.