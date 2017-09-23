New Zealand election ends in stalemate

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand general election ended in stalemate on Saturday (Sep 23) with official results showing the minority New Zealand First Party in a position to play kingmaker and in no hurry to decide which major party it will support.

It could be at least another two weeks before the outcome is known after Prime Minister Bill English's National Party fell just short of confirming a fourth-term in power.

The charismatic Jacinda Ardern, who revitalised the main opposition Labour Party, also failed to muster sufficient numbers.