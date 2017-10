New Zealand First leader Winston Peters to become deputy PM, foreign minister

New Zealand First party leader Winston Peters has been appointed deputy prime minister and foreign minister, prime minister-designate Jacinda Ardern said in a statement on Wednesday.

Peters delivered government to the Labour party through a coalition deal after a closely fought election on Sept. 23 failed to result in a majority for the governing National or Labour parties.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett)