New Zealand ministry says second farm tests positive for serious cattle disease

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries said on Monday that a second dairy farm in the South Island tested positive for a serious cattle disease called Mycoplasma bovis.

The farm which tested positive is linked to the initial property where the disease, which does not infect humans or pose food safety risk, was first detected in New Zealand recently.

