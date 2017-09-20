New Zealand's ruling National Party regains wide lead over Labour: Poll

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's ruling National Party regained a wide lead over the opposition Labour party in an opinion poll released on Wednesday (Sep 20), the latest twist in a volatile campaign for a general election at the weekend.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.7 per cent to a six-week high of US$0.7369 after the poll was released on Wednesday, three days before New Zealanders go to the polls.

Support for the National Party jumped 6 points to 46 per cent, according to the One News-Colmar Brunton opinion, while support for Labour slumped by seven points to 37 per cent. Labour had surged in recent weeks under new leader Jacinda Ardern.

The poll showed support for the nationalist New Zealand First Party, a potential election kingmaker, dropped one point to 5 per cent, right on the threshold a party needs to get a seat in parliament.