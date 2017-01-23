Nine bodies found after boat capsizes in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine people are confirmed to have drowned and several others are missing after a boat believed to be carrying illegal immigrants capsized off Malaysia's east coast.

The bodies of six women and three men were washed ashore at a beach near the town of Mersing earlier on Monday, said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

The 5m-long boat has a maximum capacity of 20 people but was ferrying twice as many passengers.

"We believe there were about 40 Indonesians on the boat and we believe they were illegal immigrants," an agency spokesman said.



The boat was headed from Indonesia to Malaysia when it capsized in choppy waters. A search is underway for the remaining passengers.

No further details were provided but such capsizes are common.

Last November a speedboat believed to be carrying illegal Indonesian migrant workers returning from Malaysia sank near Batam Island, south of Singapore. Nearly 20 people died.



More than 70 personnel are involved in the search and rescue operation after Monday's incident. It will continue until 7pm this evening, authorities said, before resuming at 7am on Tuesday morning.