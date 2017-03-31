Nine Malaysians freed by North Korea arrive home

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysians freed by Pyongyang following a deal that ended a diplomatic crisis over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam arrived home on Friday (Mar 31), a foreign ministry official and an AFP reporter said.

The white Bombardier BD-700 Global Express long-range corporate jet that ferried the three embassy staff and six family members landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport before sunrise.

They were met on the tarmac by Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman and relatives.

Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, was killed with the lethal nerve agent VX on Feb 13 at a Kuala Lumpur airport in a brazen Cold War-style assassination that triggered a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea.

Both countries expelled each other's ambassadors and barred their citizens from leaving.

The nine Malaysians were allowed to leave Pyongyang on Thursday under a deal in which the body of Kim would be sent back to North Korea.

Chinese, Japanese and Malaysian media reports said Kim's remains were put on board a Beijing-bound plane on Thursday as the Malaysians also took off from Pyongyang aboard the Malaysian government-owned corporate jet.