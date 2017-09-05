No censorship or pressure behind arrest of prominent director: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (Sep 5) that neither censorship nor pressure was behind the arrest of prominent Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has a history of criticising authority.

XIAMEN, China: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (Sep 5) that neither censorship nor pressure was behind the arrest of prominent Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has a history of criticising authority.

Russia's Investigative Committee has said it suspects Serebrennikov of embezzling at least 68 million rubles (US$1.18 million) in state funds earmarked for an art project. Serebrennikov, under house arrest awaiting trial, denies the charges.

"Others will also be brought to justice if there are any (material) claims to them," Putin told a news conference after a summit of the BRICS nations in China.