No contest against Najib, Zahid in upcoming UMNO polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates from Malaysia's ruling party UMNO voted unanimously on Friday (Dec 8) for Prime Minister Najib Razak and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's posts to go uncontested in the next party polls.

The vote means that Najib and Zahid Hamidi will remain UMNO's president and deputy president after the party's next internal election in 2018. The president and deputy president of UMNO are typically appointed the prime minister and deputy prime minister in a Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

The motion was put to a vote by UMNO permanent chairman Badruddin Amiruldin and was passed unanimously by the delegates present.

Special Functions and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein will also be certainty for one of the three UMNO vice-presidency openings at the party polls.



Speaking to the media after the vote, DPM Zahid confirmed that the party leadership agreed to accept Hishammuddin as a senior vice-president and solidify his position.

#UMNOGA2017 delegates have unanimously agreed that the top two posts will not be contested in the next party polls . Hishamuddin as well will be a shoo in for Vice President race pic.twitter.com/9Ec0NbLi7r — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) December 8, 2017

“Even though the vice-president posts are normally filled by three individuals, the post currently has only one incumbent. So the senior VP position should be given to Hishammuddin,” he added.



There are three spots for UMNO's vice-presidency, with incumbent DPM Zahid and now Hishammuddin both certainties.

The last spot has been vacant since Shafie Apdal resigned from UMNO following his suspension for criticising the party's leadership.



DPM Zahid also stressed that the party's focus should be on the next general elections.

"There should not be any jostling for party positions ... the three main leaders in UMNO are given full confidence by the party's rank and file to carry out their responsibilities," he said.

Speaking alongside Zahid, Hishammuddin said he was "relieved and proud" that the party has given him the trust and responsibility to fulfill the role.

"I hope no one shall try to instigate a fight between the both of us (Hishammuddin and Zahid) because there's now a deep understanding. We have gotten approval and blessings from delegates from the grassroots level," he said.

Separately, UMNO's Secretary General Tengku Adnan Mansor told Channel NewsAsia that the party's internal polls will likely be held in June next year, after the General Elections.

