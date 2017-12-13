No evidence suspected NY bomber linked with militants in Bangladesh: Official

Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi man who attempted to detonate a homemade bomb strapped to his body at a New York commuter hub during morning rush hour is seen in this handout photo received Dec 11, 2017. (Photo: AFP/New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission)
DHAKA: Bangladesh has not found any evidence linking a Bangladeshi man charged with an attempted suicide bombing in New York on Monday (Dec 11) with militants in Bangladesh, the country's counter-terrorism chief said.

"We have collected evidence and information from his family members: his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law," Monirul Islam, head of Bangladesh Police's counter-terrorism unit, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"In Bangladesh we have not found any connection or have not been able to identify any of his associates who were or are involved with any terrorist groups."

Source: Reuters/zl

