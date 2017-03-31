No grounds to hold N Koreans over Kim Jong Nam murder: Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The three North Koreans wanted for questioning over the murder of Kim Jong Nam were allowed to leave Malaysia because authorities had no grounds to hold them after finally recording their statements, said Malaysia's Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar on Friday (Mar 31).



"They are not needed for our investigation," he told reporters. "We wanted their assistance because they were seen on certain locations on the CCTV. So now that they have clarified and we are satisfied we are finished with them, that's why we allowed them to go."

The police chief would not comment on whether the release of the North Koreans was part of a deal with Pyongyang in exchange for the nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea. They arrived back in Malaysia early on Friday.

He also dismissed any notion that criminal investigations were compromised because of the negotiations with North Korea.

Malaysian police chief doesn't believe criminal investigation has been compromised because of negotiations, release of 3. #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/6ZrOzOJ6Bx — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 31, 2017

The body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was also flown to North Korea via Beijing on Thursday night, after family members wrote in requesting for the remains to be sent there, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

When asked who was the next-of-kin who wrote in, Khalid said: "Legally Kim Jong Un is next-of-kin of Kim Jong Nam." However, he would not explicitly say that Kim Jong Un was the person who wrote in.



North Korea had wanted the body of the man killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 but Malaysia had refused to release it to them pending investigations and family members coming forward.

"Now that they have clarified and we are satisfied then we are finished with them, that's why we allowed them to go," IGP on 3 North Koreans pic.twitter.com/x6luhSCLur — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 31, 2017

North Korea has refused to identify the dead man as anyone other than Kim Chol - the name stated in the passport found on his body.



However, Malaysia's police chief revealed on Friday that the embassy had initially confirmed he was Kim Jong Nam. "Their official came. They identified the deceased to us as Kim Jong Nam. But the next day, they told us, 'No, that is not Kim Jong Nam, it is Kim Chol'," he said.

Khalid also refuted a report that said Malaysian police had wrongly identified the dead man as a South Korean national and first alerted Seoul's embassy in Kuala Lumpur soon after his death.

Despite releasing the three North Koreans, Malaysia's police chief made clear that he still wants North Korea to hand over four citizens who fled Malaysia on the day of the murder. He added that more suspects have been identified but would not reveal who they were.