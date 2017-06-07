No Korea family reunions unless citizens returned: North

PYONGYANG: A senior North Korean official on Wednesday (Jun 7) ruled out any more reunions for families separated decades ago by war unless a group of citizens from the reclusive state are returned by South Korea.

The North says the group of 12 were kidnapped while the South says they defected voluntarily. Pyongyang also wants a 13th citizen repatriated.

The families separated by the Korean War, which ended more than 60 years ago, are the most emotional manifestation of the division of the peninsula.

With no direct contact between North and South, not even telephone links, many have no idea whether their parents, siblings or children are still alive.

A series of highly charged meetings were held in recent years, when ties across the Demilitarised Zone were warmer, enabling around 4,000 of those in the South to see their relatives for the first time in decades.

But the last such reunion was in 2015 before inter-Korean relations were frozen amid North Korea's drive for nuclear weapons.

Ruling and opposition parties in the South agreed earlier this week to seek a new reunion in August to mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

But Kim Yong-Chol, of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Unification of Korea, poured cold water on the proposal Wednesday.

"At the moment another issue is more important and more urgent," he told AFP in Pyongyang, saying that the 12 workers who defected from a restaurant in China were "being detained by force in South Korea", along with Kim Ryon-Hui, a dressmaker who says she wants to go back to the North.

"They should be returned immediately."

The father of Ri Ji-Ye, one of the 12, he said, "died with his eyes open and cursing the conservative elements who have detained his daughter".

"Unless Kim Ryon-Hui and 12 other women workers are returned immediately there can never be any kind of humanitarian cooperation. And this is our principled stand."

Pyongyang is accused of widespread human rights abuses, including by a United Nations inquiry, and campaign groups say defectors who are returned to the North face severe punishment.

Around 60,000 members of divided families members are still alive in the South, but they are dying off rapidly without ever enjoying reunions.

Hopes of a renewed reunion programme were raised by the election last month of left-leaning President Moon Jae-In, who favours engagement with Pyongyang and has proposed offering reunions for all divided family members in exchange for humanitarian aid for the North such as hospital construction.

Moon's own family was divided when his parents fled the North, and he and his mother were themselves participants in a reunion in 2004, when they met his aunt. "I can relate to the refugees' pain better than anyone else," he said on the campaign trail.

PROTECTIVE CUSTODY



The 12 waitresses at a North Korean state-run restaurant in the Chinese city of Ningbo defected to the South in April 2016, making headlines as the largest group defection in years.

While Seoul said they fled voluntarily, Pyongyang claimed they were kidnapped by South Korea's National Intelligence Service and has waged a vocal campaign through its state media for their return.

The waitresses were released from Seoul government custody last August but have never made public appearances.

Citing government sources, South Korean media have said the women - mostly in their early 20s - have enrolled in universities but remain under strict government protection provided to high-profile defectors.

For all North Korean defectors, life in the South begins with intensive NIS interrogation that can last for months and is aimed at weeding out spies.

They are then sent to a resettlement centre for three months' training, after which they are free to start new lives in South Korean society.

Arguing that the high-profile nature of the restaurant workers' case made them unusually vulnerable, the NIS had announced that they would remain in protective custody rather than being sent to the centre.

Officially Kim's committee is Pyongyang's equivalent of the Unification Ministry in Seoul, and is responsible for relations with the South.

Moon's election would have no bearing on ties across the DMZ, Kim said. "The issue of relationship between the North and the South is not determined by who has become the president of the South and what kind of policies he has," he told AFP.