No need to avoid clubs and bars despite threat of attacks, says Malaysia official

Security forces have managed to disrupt the attacks so far, says the top counter-terrorism official.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's top counter-terrorism official said that non-Muslims should live a normal life, despite their houses of worship and activities being targeted by terrorists.

On Tuesday (Oct 17), Malaysia's inspector-general of police revealed that three men had been arrested for creating pipe bombs to be used on an Oktoberfest beer festival, and on non-Muslim houses of worship and entertainment outlets mainly in Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor.



Last month, a man was picked up for planning attacks on on non-Muslims in the country as well as on their houses of worship.

The federal police's Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division Assistant Director, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, told Channel NewsAsia that there was no need to avoid bars and clubs and to "let the police tackle the security issues".

"We have a lot of discos, entertainment outlets (and) they've been here in Malaysia since our independence, since 1957, with no problem," he said.

"Of course, terrorists are always planning to attack entertainment outlets but so far we have always managed to disrupt them ... so far it's still under control."

Malaysian police say they have foiled 19 attacks since 2013, with more than 340 people arrested for terror links in that time.

In mid-2016, a bar in Puchong was attacked with a hand grenade, injuring eight people, in what police described as its first Islamic State-linked attack.

Mr Ayob said it was not just non-Muslims being targeted, but also those who are not seen to practise an Islamic way of life approved of by "Salafi jihadists".

Islamic State militants' modus operandi, in fact, is to attack Muslims as well, he added.

"They want to create a conflict between Muslim and non-Muslims," he said.

"By attacking a non-Muslim place of worship and a Muslim place of worship, they will create tension ... they can take advantage of that."