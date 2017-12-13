No permit issued for Malaysian nursing home involved in fatal blaze: Official

KAJANG, Selangor: The Kajang Municipal Council confirmed that a two-storey house which caught fire early Wednesday morning (Dec 13), had no permit to operate as a nursing home, the New Straits Times said in a report.

The fire at the facility at Persiaran Sungai Long claimed five lives. Police are still investigating the cause of the fatal blaze.



The victims were home warden Awis Muhammad, 25, and residents Leow Chong Fah, Kwan Sak Seen, Teo Hoi Foo and Lai Sew Ying, all in their 60s and 70s.



Among those rescued was a 70-year-old resident who was sent to Kajang Hospital for treatment while another three wardens aged between 25 to 38 were unhurt.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the investigations would involve the forensic units of police and the Fire and Rescue Department. He added that the centre had just begun operation two months ago.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Sani Harul said it was believed the fire started at the ground floor before spreading to other parts of the premises.

