No plans to have ambassador in North Korea: Malaysian foreign minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has no plans to have an ambassador in Pyongyang after it recalled one earlier this year over tensions with North Korea, said Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anifah Aman on Thursday (Oct 12).

Speaking at a dialogue on foreign relations held in Sarawak, Mr Anifah reportedly said he may ask its Beijing embassy to handle issues pertaining to diplomatic ties with North Korea instead.

“The ministry will file recommendation papers for the Malaysian embassy in Beijing to be accredited to North Korea," he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

“At the moment, we have no plans to deploy any of our ambassadors to Pyongyang.

“As such, any matters pertaining to Malaysia and North Korea ties will be handled by our embassy in Beijing."

He remarks come after Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in February, sparking a diplomatic crisis between the two nations over investigations and possession of the body.

Malaysia also declared a ban on its citizens travelling to North Korea earlier this month, citing concerns over tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

