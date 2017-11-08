No promotions for overweight cops in Malaysia

PERLIS, Malaysia: Malaysian police officers and personnel may not be considered for promotions if they are overweight.

Public Order Department director Zulkifli Abdullah on Tuesday (Nov 7) said each officer must pass the Body Mass Index (BMI) test to ensure they have the ideal weight, according to The Star.

Mr Zulkifli said the move is aimed at implementing a culture of healthy living in the force so that officers can perform their duties well.

He was speaking to reporters at a cycling event to prevent crime in Perlis. Mr Zulkifli and his officers from Perlis also took part in a 20km bicycle ride.

He said the programme is in line with the "Trim and Fit" programme that was introduced last year to ensure the the improvement of the health of police personnel.