North Korea calls for release of 3 detained in Kim Jong Nam case
The North Korean embassy in Malaysia has called for the immediate release of a Vietnamese woman, an Indonesian woman and a North Korean man detained in the connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam.
- Posted 22 Feb 2017 16:09
- Updated 22 Feb 2017 16:10
KUALA LUMPUR: The North Korean embassy in Malaysia said on Wednesday (Feb 22) that the three suspects detained in the connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam should be immediately released.
A Vietnamese woman, an Indonesian woman and a North Korean man have been "arrested unreasonably", the embassy said in a statement released to the media.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week while preparing to board a flight to Macau.
Malaysian police said a senior official in the North Korean embassy and a staffer at its state airline, were also wanted for questioning over the murder.
- Reuters