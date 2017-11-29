North Korea claims successful launch of new missile that can reach US mainland

SEOUL: North Korea has confirmed the successful launch of a new Hwasong-15 missile, saying it had achieved its goal of becoming a "nuclear state", the country's state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday (Nov 29).

In a televised broadcast, KCNA said the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was the North's most powerful ever, flying 950km for 53 minutes while reaching an altitude of 4,475km.

It added that leader Kim Jong Un had ordered the launch of the missile, which he said puts all of the United States within range.

In the statement, North Korea described itself as a "responsible nuclear power", but warned its strategic weapons were developed to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from "the US imperialists' nuclear blackmail policy and nuclear threat".



An initial assessment by the Pentagon said that the ICBM flew about 1,000 kilometres before splashing down within Japan's maritime Economic Exclusion Zone.

US, Japanese and South Korean officials all agreed the missile was likely an ICBM but it did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It went higher frankly than any previous shot they’ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically," US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the White House.



